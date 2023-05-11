Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 393044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$460.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4278523 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

