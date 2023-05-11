Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,818,795 shares of company stock worth $171,692,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

