ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,282. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.