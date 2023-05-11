ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ESE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,282. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
