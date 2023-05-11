ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

