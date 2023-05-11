ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

