Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

ESP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.