ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $569.78

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 569.78 ($7.19) and traded as high as GBX 590.80 ($7.45). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 586.80 ($7.40), with a volume of 9 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.