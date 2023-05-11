Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.00 million-$110.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.36 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

