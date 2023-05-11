EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
EverCommerce Price Performance
EverCommerce stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.