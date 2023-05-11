EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

