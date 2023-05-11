Everscale Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Everscale has a market cap of $74.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,246,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

