EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,378 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 508,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,293. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

