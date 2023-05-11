EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 420,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,314. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.