EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after purchasing an additional 642,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 510,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,974. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

