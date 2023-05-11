EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 249,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.