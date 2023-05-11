Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Up 3.1%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.05.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Mining (CAHPF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.