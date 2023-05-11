Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Up 3.1%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.05.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

