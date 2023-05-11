Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Up 0.9%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.65 ($18.30) and last traded at €16.47 ($18.10). Approximately 981,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.32 ($17.93).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.62.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

