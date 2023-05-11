Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF stock remained flat at $39.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

