Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

