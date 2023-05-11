Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 174.8% in April

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fangdd Network Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,752. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.
About Fangdd Network Group
Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.
