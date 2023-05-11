Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 174.8% in April

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,752. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

About Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.