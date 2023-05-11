Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,993. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

