Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 8.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.65. 1,151,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,277,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,817,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 542,752 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 78.2% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 317,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

