Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $994.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $994.29.

FQVTF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.62) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.49) to GBX 1,310 ($16.53) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.09) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.84) to GBX 640 ($8.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $20.25.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

