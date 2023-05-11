Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FRRPF remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.