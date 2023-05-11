Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,715. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.