Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.20. 1,720,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,669. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

