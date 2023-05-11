Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.63.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.92. 242,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

