Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $647.25. The stock had a trading volume of 179,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.18 and its 200 day moving average is $611.88. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

