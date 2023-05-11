Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 1,298 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $199.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.45. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

