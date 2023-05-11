Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 4,958 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,422,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,909,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,887,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,583,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

