Financial & Tax Architects LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,776 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

