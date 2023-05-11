First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Aasif M. Bade Buys 10,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 89,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $40.12.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
