First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Aasif M. Bade Buys 10,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 89,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

