First National Advisers LLC Buys 217 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Humana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Humana by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $527.51. 259,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,699. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

