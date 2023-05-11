First National Advisers LLC Buys 734 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. 182,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.