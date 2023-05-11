First National Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

