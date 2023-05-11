First National Advisers LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 271,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

