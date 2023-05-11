First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,653.40. 97,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,816. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,591.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,302.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

