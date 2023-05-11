First National Advisers LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.33. 156,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $475.25.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

