First National Advisers LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 296,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,739. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

