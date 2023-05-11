First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

