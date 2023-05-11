First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 168,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 34,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.