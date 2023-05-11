FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,528 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 54,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,172. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

