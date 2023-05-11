FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 68,118 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares during the quarter. CNB Financial comprises about 1.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.74% of CNB Financial worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $124,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 6,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

