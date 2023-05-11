FJ Capital Management LLC Has $33.72 Million Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,031,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the period. Equity Bancshares makes up about 4.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Bancshares worth $33,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQBK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 2,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and have sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

