FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

ARES stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,097. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

