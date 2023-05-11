FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $969,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 34,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 13,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $825,762.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,249 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

