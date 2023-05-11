FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Limestone Bancorp worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,628. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.