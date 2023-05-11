FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,191,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 161,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

