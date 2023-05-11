FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

