FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 433,270 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,270 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises about 2.9% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Veritex worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $829.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,172 shares of company stock worth $320,195 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

