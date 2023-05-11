FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,267 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 473,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

