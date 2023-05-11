Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.51. 1,595,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,686,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.